Should ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Have Written Out Kelli Giddish’s Rollins? (POLL)

Law & Order: SVU fans were given quite the shock when it was revealed star Kelli Giddish would be ending her run as Detective Amanda Rollins in the forthcoming season of the Dick Wolf procedural.

While Giddish addressed her exit directly with fans via social media, writing on Instagram, “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins.”

It has since been revealed that Giddish’s exit was not of her choosing. According to Variety, Giddish’s departure was a decision that was a “call made from above.” It was also reported that Wolf and star Mariska Hargitay pushed to keep the actress onboard but ultimately had no control in the decision.

Claims that the choice was made as part of keeping “the show as up to date and current as possible,” were used to explain Giddish’s exit, but salary disputes were also mentioned. Ultimately, Giddish’s Rollins will be written out of the series before Season 24 ends. But we want to hear from fans. Should she have been written out of the show? Cast your vote in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

And stay tuned for more news on Season 24 of NBC’s long-running crime drama as it gears up to bid farewell to Giddish’s character.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC