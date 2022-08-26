Kelli Giddish ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Exit ‘Was Not Her Decision’

Earlier this week, long-time Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish announced that she will be leaving the hit NBC series after the upcoming 24th season. However, it appears the shock exit wasn’t her decision.

According to Variety sources, Giddish’s departure wasn’t her idea, nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported. Another source close to the production added, “The company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.”

The report also claimed that series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay, and at least one other producer, pushed to keep Giddish on the Dick Wolf procedural. However, the decision had already been made by higher-ups. In addition, it was said that salary disputes and her character’s future were part of the negotiations, and, in the end, a compromise couldn’t be made.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” Giddish said on Wednesday. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins.”

On Thursday, August 25, former SVU showrunner Warren Leight shared his thoughts on Giddish’s exit. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” he wrote on Instagram. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.”

Giddish responded to Leight’s comments later in the night in an Instagram Story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.”

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC