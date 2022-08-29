Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 29-September 4.

It’s finally here: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 1 on Prime Video). Could anything else top our list, considering how much we’re looking forward to returning to Middle-earth? And we can’t help but think about the fact that we’re going to have new LOTR and House of the Dragon (September 4 on HBO, down a couple spots after being #2 last week) at the same time!

In fact, the top three spots this week are all streaming premieres. In The Patient (August 30 on Hulu), a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson) holds his psychotherapist (Steve Carell) prisoner. Then, over on discovery+, House of Hammer (September 2) dives into Armie Hammer‘s family history. And on Netflix, Emily Deschanel plays a psychiatrist who tries to help a teen (Madeleine Arthur) escaping a cult by bringing her home to live with her and her family in Devil in Ohio (September 2).

If you’re a tennis fan, you’re going to love what TV has to offer this week. In Showtime’s documentary McEnroe (September 4), John McEnroe tells his side of his storied career and performances on the court, set over one New York night. And US Open Tennis, the fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament, live from Queens, New York, begins on August 29 and runs through September 11 (ESPN). It’s Serena Williams‘s last tournament; she said she’s stepping away from the court to focus on her family and business ventures, though she hasn’t used the word “retiring.”

Also returning to our list from last week is American Ninja Warrior (was #11) and Tales of the Walking Dead (was #13).