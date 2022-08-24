Mireille Enos to Star Opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC’s ‘Straight Man’

The Killing alum Mireille Enos is heading back to AMC for a lead role opposite Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in Straight Man, the network’s upcoming adaptation of the popular Richard Russo novel.

According to Deadline, Enos will play Lily Devereaux, the unflappable wife of Odenkirk’s William Henry Devereaux, Jr. The dramedy centers on William, a put-upon chairman of the English department at an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. With personal remedy about issues, an entitled student body, and a savagely divided work environment, William’s life soon starts to unravel.

Enos’ Lily is the Vice Principal of the local high school and begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made. As her husband’s life begins to fall apart, she starts to explore other opportunities for herself while doing her best to keep William and their adult daughter on the right track.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Mireille on board to play Lily,” said co-showrunners Aaron Zelman (The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) in a statement (via Deadline). “She brings with her a steamer trunk full of dramatic chops, an unflinching eagerness to explore character, and a megawatt smile that absolutely lights up every Zoom. She’s a delight.”

Zelman and Lieberstein serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Odenkirk, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, and Peter Farrelly, who directs. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television TriStar TV and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via.

Enos is best known for her dramatic parts, including her Emmy-nominated role as Detective Sarah Linden on AMC’s The Killing. Her other credits include the short-lived ABC legal thriller The Catch, the Amazon/BBC fantasy comedy Good Omens, and Prime Video’s action drama series Hanna, based on the 2011 film of the same name. She will next be seen in Michelle Danner’s courtroom drama feature Miranda’s Victim.

