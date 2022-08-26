2022 US Open TV Schedule & Preview: Serena Williams Serves Up Her Final Slam

It’s time for one of the greatest champions in tennis to take her final bow.

The 2022 US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, will also be the last tournament for Serena Williams, who says she will step away from competitive tennis to focus on her family and other business ventures.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles—six of them at the US Open—since making her pro debut in 1995 at age 14. Now age 40, she has struggled in recent years with injuries and a difficult pregnancy, and despite being the biggest story at the tournament, few predict she will advance beyond the first or second round.

As for the top contenders, Daniil Medvedev of Russia will defend his men’s singles title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz. Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu is the reigning women’s singles champ, and will face challenges by Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari.

ESPN networks have exclusive TV and streaming coverage of the US Open from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, including 140 hours on TV and every match from every court on the ESPN app, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

2022 US Open TV Schedule At A Glance

All times Eastern/Central.

Monday, August 29: First Round: noon/11a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Tuesday, August 30: First Round, noon/11a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Wednesday, August 31: Second Round, noon/11a c, ESPN

Thursday, September 1: Second Round, noon/11a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Friday, September 2: Third Round, noon/11a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Saturday, September 3: Third Round, noon/11a c, ESPN2

Sunday, September 4: Round of 16, 11a/10a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Monday, September 5: Round of 16, 11a/10a c, ESPN & ESPN2

Tuesday, September 6: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, noon/11a c, ESPN

Wednesday, September 7: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals, noon/11a c, ESPN

Thursday, September 8: Women’s Semifinals, 7/6c, ESPN

Friday, September 9: Men’s Doubles Championship, noon/11a c, ESPN2; Men’s Semifinals, 3/2c & 7/6c, ESPN

Saturday, September 10: Women’s Championship, 4/3c, ESPN

Sunday, September 11: Women’s Doubles Championship, 1/noon c, ESPN; Men’s Championship, 4/3c, ESPN