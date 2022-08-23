‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Bloom & Friends Face New Threat in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Fate: The Winx Saga is gearing up for its Season 2 return beginning Friday, September 16, and Netflix is giving fans a first look with an all-new trailer.

The stakes are being raised as the coming-of-age journey for five fairies attending the magical boarding school Alfea in the Otherworld continues. As they learn to master their powers, they’re navigating love, rivalries, and monsters that threaten their existence.

From creator Brian Young, the live-action reimagining of Iginio Straffi’s Italian cartoon series Winx Club, sees the fairies return to Alfea as school’s back in session under the militant authority of former Headmistress Rosalind (Lesley Sharp). With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling (Eve Best) “disappeared,” and Silva (Robert James-Collier) imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances, and new faces.

But the excitement can’t last forever as certain developments put Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her Suitemates on edge. When fairies start to go missing in the night, they’ll discover a dangerous threat that’s lurking in the shadows.

Together, they’ll have to stop this force before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld. Can they accomplish the task at hand or will the challenge be too great to overcome? Only time will tell for certain, but the thrilling trailer, above should offer some insight.

Along with Cowen and James-Collier, Season 2’s cast members include Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Paulina Chávez, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke, and Miranda Richardson.

Catch them in the first look, above, and don’t miss Fate: The Winx Saga when it returns for Season 2 on Netflix this fall.

Fate: The Winx Saga, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 16, Netflix