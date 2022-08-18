Randy Martin, ‘Lone Wolf’ on DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’, Dies at 65

Randy Martin, who was known as the ‘Lone Wolf’ on the former DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, has died. He was 65.

Martin’s death was announced on his official Facebook page, along with a video slide show featuring pictures of Martin throughout his life. According to Deadline, the reality TV star passed at his home after having been diagnosed with liver cancer.

“We are broken-hearted to let you know that Randy passed away early this morning,” read the statement posted on Martin’s Facebook page. “Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be greatly missed.”

Martin’s Texas Flip N Move costars, Toni Snow and Donna Snow Barksdale (aka the Snow Sisters) shared the video tribute and message on their own Facebook page, which received thousands of comments from fans paying tribute to the beloved TV star.

“Randy was a great guy….the kind of man you would want for a friend. His laughter was so contagious. Prayers for all who knew and loved him,” wrote one fan. “So sorry, he seem to be a great guy….the kind of man everybody needed as a friend,” added another.

Texas Flip N Move premiered on DIY Network in 2014 and followed professional home renovators who purchase older houses to flip for profit. Martin made regular appearances throughout the show’s first season before becoming a featured main cast member until 2017.

Martin is survived by his wife, Judy, and his children and grandchildren.