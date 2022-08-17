Capt. Kirk and Spock’s First Meeting Will Be ‘Big Moment’ in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has dropped some hints about the upcoming second season, promising that the first meeting between Captain Kirk and Spock will be a “big moment.”

Speaking to TVLine during the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV Awards this past weekend, Myers revealed that we will meet the real James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) in Season 2. “[He’s] not yet the person who he is going to be,” Myers explained of the U.S.S. Farragut lieutenant. “He has some stuff to figure out before he becomes that person.”

Wesley’s Kirk made his debut in the Season 1 finale, which dropped on Paramount+ in July; however, his appearance happened within an alternate timeline. The second season will introduce Kirk for real, and his first meeting with his future best friend Spock (Ethan Peck) is what has fans most excited.

“We think about it every day,” Myers said of laying the groundwork for the special friendship between Kirk and Spock. “In the moment, when they finally meet, we absolutely make a big moment of it and hope people will enjoy what we come up with.”

The Season 1 finale also teased the arrival of another U.S.S. Enterprise favorite, Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. The distinct Scottish accent of the beloved spaceship engineer was heard chatting with Spock, but Myers noted that this was just “a little tease about the future,” and not to expect Scotty as a regular character just yet.

“Obviously, we were jumping forward seven years, to the same era as [the original Star Trek episode] ‘Balance of Terror,’” he explained. “We felt like he would be on the Enterprise at that point, but we didn’t want to commit to that character yet because that character is something we’re looking forward to in the future at some point on Strange New Worlds.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 1, Streaming now, Paramount+