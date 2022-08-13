‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Denise Dowse Dies at 64

Character actress Denise Dowse, known for her roles on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Insecure has died. She was 64.

In a post shared on the actress’s Instagram page, her sister Tracey confirmed the news, writing, “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member,” Tracey continued. “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

Before announcing her death, Tracey posted on Denise’s page, revealing that the actress was in a coma that was “brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.”

When it comes to Dowse’s television roles, her most prominent roles included Principal Yvonne Teasley in the original Beverly Hills, 90210. Her last major role included Rhonda Pine in HBO‘s Insecure. Among her other memorable characters is The Guardian‘s Judge Rebecca Damsen.

Over the years, Dowse made appearances in a bevy of series including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Built to Last, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The Practice, Girlfriends, Dragnet, Nip/Tuck, Charmed, All of Us, Shark, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, Secrets and Lies, Murder in the First, Imposters, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Good Trouble among others.

Dowse also made an impression with her roles in films like Ray and 2005’s Coach Carter. Per Tracey’s statements, Denise doesn’t have any surviving family beyond her sister.