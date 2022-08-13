Comedian Teddy Ray, known for co-hosting Messyness and starring in Pause With Sam and Jay has died. He was 32 years old.

The young and rising talent was found dead in Rancho Mirage, California after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call to a private residence in the community on Friday, August 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer’s death was confirmed by Sgt. Brandi Swan.

No cause of death has been unveiled at this time as an investigation is currently being run by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. Legally named Theadore Brown, Teddy Ray was a star on the rise as a comedian, actor, and writer.

All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay pic.twitter.com/Ce7snCtqPD — All Def (@AllDef) August 13, 2022

The co-host of Ridiculousness spinoff Messyness, Ray appeared alongside Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Tori Spelling, and Adam Rippon on the show that was renewed for a second season last December. Among his scripted onscreen performances were roles in shows like HBO Max‘s Pause With Sam and Jay along with voice work in Comedy Central‘s How to Be Broke which he also wrote for.

On the stand-up front, Ray appeared on several shows ranging from Wild ‘n Out and Colossal Clusterfest to HBO‘s All Def Comedy. Among his most recent live performances were appearances at D.C.’s Comedy Loft and L.A.’s HaHa Comedy Club in June and July.

Since news of the comedian’s death broke, several of his friends and colleagues have paid tribute to him online. Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson commented on Ray’s last Instagram post, writing, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.”

Meanwhile, Issa Rae‘s production company Hoorae acknowledged Ray’s loss in a statement on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!”

All Def also paid tribute to Ray, sharing a video of the comedian’s work with the caption, “All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay.” See the video tribute to Ray, above.

Ray’s Messyness cohost Snooki remembered her colleague with a touching tweet, stating, “Rest In Peace Teddy. He was and will always be the heart of our Messyness show. Sending my condolences & so much love to his family. Messy besties forever 🙏🏽🤍.”

Their colleague Rippon also acknowledged Ray’s death, posting, “Teddy was the best. This is so sad. Every time we worked together he treated me like a brother. He was one of the funniest and nicest people I’ve ever met. I’m grateful for all the fun and laughs we’ve had together. Rest In Peace, Teddy. Love you my friend.“