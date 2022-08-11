‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Crowns Season 17 Winner

So You Think You Can Dance has reached its Season 17 conclusion as a winner was crowned during the finale of Fox‘s fan-favorite dance competition series.

Marking a milestone for the show, Alexis Warr took home the top honor becoming the first ballroom dancer to win So You Think You Can Dance. The decision of who would be named America’s Favorite Dancer came down to Alexis and her fellow competitor Keaton Kermode who put his best foot forward throughout the season.

Ultimately, America went with Alexis who nearly collapsed upon hearing host Cat Deeley read her name from the results card. As the audience went wild, judges Jojo Siwa, Leah Remini, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss sent a round of applause Alexis’ way.

The new champ, who comes from Orem, Utah, walks away with the title of America’s Favorite Dancer, while also acquiring the accompanying winnings of $100,000. After a three-year hiatus So You Think You Can Dance‘s return was certainly triumphant and marks a first-time victory for the Latin/ballroom genre on the long-running series.

Across 12 episodes, fans followed Alexis and her fellow performers through the auditions as well as the elimination process, and week to week, she stuck it out. And while only one winner could be crowned, the finale was a celebration of the performers who entertained viewers all season long as the Top 12 came together for a group number featuring a few special guests.

Above, see Alexis accept her new title with an emotional speech and see the group performance from the night, below.

