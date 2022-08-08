‘The Punisher’ Revival? Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comments on Series Return

Rosario Dawson is walking back comments she made about rumors of Jon Bernthal‘s return as Frank Castle for a revival of The Punisher.

The actress, who appeared at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo over the weekend, stirred up buzz when she mentioned a possible Punisher series return following the revival of Netflix hit Marvel’s Daredevil.

In July, it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel would bring Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock back to screens in his own revival series Daredevil: Born Again. With that announcement, fans have been speculating what other characters from that portion of the MCU might pop up again, and apparently, Dawson believed that The Punisher was among them.

“I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it’s my second chance,” Dawson said to a crowd at the Chicago-based event. “It’s the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal so let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

Dawson memorably played Claire Temple in Marvel’s Netflix shows, appearing in Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones. As the actress mentioned during her convention appearance, she was not part of The Punisher which crossed over with that set of shows.

Since making this comment, Dawson has taken to Twitter to clear things up, writing, “I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”

In other words, comments made by fans misled her into believing a Punisher revival was on the way. And while the idea of another revival may be on the back burner for now, there’s always a chance that Dawson, or even Bernthal, could pop up in Disney+‘s 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again which brings back Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in their former Netflix roles.

Currently set to begin streaming in Spring 2024, Daredevil: Born Again could be the beginning of things to come. Only time will tell, so stay tuned for potential updates.

The Punisher, Streaming now, Disney+