‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Signs Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ABC Talk Show

Sunny Hostin will continue to give her hot takes as part of The View, as the television host has inked a new multi-year deal with the ABC daytime talk show.

As reported by Variety, Hostin has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement to continue on at The View, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar. ABC has yet to comment on the report.

Last week, it was revealed that former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck would be returning to the show temporarily; Hasselbeck began her latest stint on Wednesday, August 3. Prior to that, Variety reported that former Donald Trump White House director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah Griffin, had been tapped as the new permanent conservative co-host, taking the position left open by the previous co-host Meghan McCain.

During this week’s shows, The View has been teasing the announcement of a new permanent co-host. According to Variety sources, Farah Griffin is still set for the role, and the official announcement will be made in the near future.

Hostin began frequently appearing as a guest contributor on The View in 2014 before joining as a full-time co-host in 2016. As part of her new deal, she will continue to feature in special projects for ABC, such as Soul of a Nation, and will provide commentary for the likes of 20/20, Good Morning America, and Nightline.

In 2020, the Emmy Award-winning legal journalist released her memoir, I Am These Truths, which traces her journey from growing up in a South Bronx housing project to becoming an assistant U.S. attorney and journalist. She also launched her own media company last year, Sunny Hostin Productions, which is focused on inclusive stories and social justice issues.