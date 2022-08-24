How Will ‘Archer’ Handle New Management in Season 13?

Management changes are always a challenge, even in an animated spy comedy.

Archer (above, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his colleagues have different reactions to former competitor Fabian Kingsworth (Kayvan Novak) purchasing their HQ. “Archer definitely shrugs off Fabian as the new boss, but the others are in self-preservation mode,” Archer executive producer Casey Willis says.

In the first of eight episodes, Fabian brings in the “Gamemaster” (Shohreh Aghdashloo) to pit Archer and Lana (Aisha Tyler) against each other.

“The worst aspects of their personalities bubble up to the surface,” Willis teases. “Lana finally lets loose and goes day drinking!”

Archer, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, August 24, 10/9c, FXX