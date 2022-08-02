Chrissy Metz on What’s Next After ‘This Is Us’ — And a Possible Kate Pearson Return

She dazzled viewers as Kate Pearson for six seasons on This Is Us, but now Chrissy Metz is beginning to set her sights on new horizons.

The actress, writer, and singer is gearing up for a multi-city music tour kicking off on August 9, during which she’ll perform at City Wineries across Washington D.C, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Nashville. TV Insider was able to catch up with the Emmy nominee just before she hit the road to find out more about her latest projects and to reflect on the final episodes of her NBC family drama.

“I’m starting a new chapter,” Metz tells us while promoting her new partnership with Capital One Auto Navigator, a tool on the app which she calls a “no-brainer” for helping car buyers find the perfect vehicle with ease. “You could search cars literally in the comfort of your own home if you’d like and it just alleviates so much stress because you can pre-qualify before you get to the dealership without affecting your credit score.”

While she’s ready for her next musical journey, Metz isn’t shooting down the idea of returning to her beloved member of the Big 3 in the future — spinoff, maybe? Read on for more from our chat with her.

What can you share about your tour and what are you looking forward to the most?

Chrissy Metz: I’ve been writing for several years and to be able to finally share it in real-time is thrilling and scary and wonderful. It’s such a gift to be able to do that and to have an amazing band and also great venues. City Wineries are really great locations and I’m excited about that and also just to share my experiences really about the last decade of my life.

I’m nervous about it because, yes, I’ve played shows obviously, but to play a seven-city tour is another thing. I have a couple of covers, but most of the show is all original songs. You’re always like, “Oh, I want people to like them. I want people to be inspired and I want them to leave feeling good,” and that was a bonus. That is a beautiful bonus that we all want because we all want to be validated. At least, I know I do, but I also hope that through my heart and soul people will be moved.

You’ve performed at the Grand Ole Opry before, are there any other venues on your wishlist?

Of course, I’ve played the Opry a couple of times now and I hope to play enough that I’d be in potential consideration to be a member. But, of course, the Ryman [is another]. I had a tour date scheduled before Covid to play the Ryman. Gosh, there are a lot of venues that I would love to play for sure. Listen, I’ll play in someone’s backyard. It’s not so much about the venue. Of course, the nostalgia of a venue is beautiful, but just to be able to play music and have someone listen is not lost on me. It’s special.

Are there any This Is Us covers on the set list perhaps?

Maybe. Yes, I will say there is a little homage to the show for sure.

Is it a weird feeling not being back for filming?

Yes, literally about a week ago I woke up and I was like, “Oh, right, right, OK.” I joke, but it’s a little bit of a grieving process. You miss something terribly and the people and almost a decade of your life, that’s a long time. It feels weird. It feels very weird not to be there. When we all chat and FaceTime and all that I miss everybody and I miss preparing and getting ready for the day or the episode. Sometimes I’m like, “Oh, right, I don’t have to be somewhere,” and then sometimes I’m like, “But I wanted to be.” It’s a weird thing. It’s all the feelings.

And the Pearsons know a thing or two about feelings. Would you ever consider returning to your role as Kate if Dan Fogelman came up with a new idea, whether it’s a movie, spinoff, or reunion special?



First of all, there’s always more to a story, right? This is what’s so amazing about Dan and the writers that they decided to end on this chapter. There’s something really empowering and beautiful to say like, “I’m going to tell this particular aspect of this family story,” but life still goes on. There’s still more story and that’s what’s really cool about it. It could never really end essentially.

Everybody is affected by a particular character in the Pearson family. There are so many ways that they could offshoot. Yes, now whatever Dan does [I want to be a] part of it. If I’m included, if he needs me to get him coffee, I will do that. I’m just so in awe of him and his brilliance and his storytelling. I would love a movie. I think that would be so cute, a little reunion something. We’ll see. Even if there’s a spinoff or offshoot or something and Kate happens to be in the background, yes, I’ll be there, but who knows? People say, “No, it’s not going to happen,” and then it might happen. You just got to keep everybody on their toes.

Definitely. And if any show could pull off a return, it would be This Is Us. It might be too soon right now, but sometime in the future hopefully?



I’m thinking in 10 years it would be cute.

Yes, I’d love to see what the Pearsons are up to 10 years from now.



Right?

As you head out on tour, are you more interested in pursuing music or is there a hope to continue acting soon?



It’s interesting. I want to do a lot. I want to continue with music and of course TV, and film. I’d love to produce. I’d love to write for the screen. I’d love to develop. Anything that’s creative that I feel moved and excited about I want to do, God willing, universe willing. I want to feel things. I want to make people feel things and I hope that lasts for a very, very long time.

This Is Us, Streaming now, Hulu, Peacock, and NBC