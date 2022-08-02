‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Adds ‘RHOBH’ Star Taylor Armstrong in First Ever Crossover

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong is returning to the long-running Bravo franchise, but in a first, she will be joining another edition of the reality show.

As first reported by People, Armstrong will be joining Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. According to Deadline, she will be a “friend of” the ladies of the O.C., taking on a part-time role in the series, which is slated to start filming this summer. This marks the first time ever that a Housewife has moved across franchises since the series premiered back in 2006.

Armstrong was among the original cast of RHOBH when it debuted in 2010 and remained with the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons. Her time on the show was marked by her divorce from her husband of six years, Russell, who Armstrong alleged caused her physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on August 15, 2011, a month after their separation was made public.

On Monday, August 1, Armstrong’s new RHOOC co-star, Tamra Judge, welcomed her friend to the show. “Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. Double the trouble coming your way,” Judge tweeted.

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

Armstrong later retweeted Judge’s post, adding, “Here we gooooo!!!!”

The friendship between Armstrong and Judge started on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired this past June. The series saw Armstrong’s return to reality television as she joined fellow Real Housewives stars Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Vicki Gunvalson.

