Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune lovers now have two new places to stream the long-running game shows. On Monday, August 1, Pluto TV announced the launch of two new free streaming channels, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek. The channels — available now — are dedicated to airing classic episodes of the syndicated TV staples for free via live, linear channels and on-demand 24/7.

The launch is part of Pluto TV’s deal with Sony Pictures Television. The Jeopardy! channel will feature a curated linear stream of 250 episodes spanning 33 past seasons, all hosted by the late Alex Trebek. The catalogue includes new permanent co-host Ken Jennings‘ original winning streak as well as Brad Rutter’s; Jennings holds the record for most episodes won, and Rutter the record for most money won. Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek will also feature curated programming blocks dedicated to tournaments like Battle of the Decades, College Championship, Teen Tournament, Kids Week, Tournament of Champions, and more. Available episodes go as far back as Jeopardy!‘s first season in 1984.

The Wheel of Fortune channel will also provide access to 250 episodes hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White. The large collection of episodes will feature some of the most memorable wins and surprising losses from the past five years of the show as it enters its 40th year of syndication.

“Pluto TV prides itself on offering a wide array of free streaming entertainment, across movies and television, sports, news, and more that audiences love. Game shows, known for their spirited, feel-good, evergreen programming, distinguished themselves early on as fan-favorites amongst our viewers and why we recently launched a new category dedicated to them,” Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. “With past seasons and episodes of timeless fan-favorites like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Hosted By Alex Trebek launching on Pluto TV, we are delighted to now offer our existing and new audiences even more to choose from. Whether it’s spinning the iconic wheel or testing your knowledge with Alex Trebek, we truly have something for everyone!”

“We are excited to be working with Pluto TV to bring America’s favorite game shows to these new FAST channels, a growing area where we continue to see more viewers tuning in for film and TV content,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are longtime staples of American pop culture and entertainment, and I know Pluto TV audiences will love watching classic episodes of these beloved shows over and over again.”

You can finally stream (FOR FREE) your favorite classic Jeopardy! episodes anytime, exclusively on @plutotv. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/LxBFtyto9A pic.twitter.com/gePquNlgRY — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 1, 2022

Pluto TV has a two-year exclusive window for these properties in the FAST category that includes an episode refresh of 250 new episodes midway through its term. In addition, as part of the agreement, Sony Pictures Television will develop a number of new game show projects for CBS.

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is a free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of over 68 million monthly active users. The Pluto TV app can be downloaded on Apple TV, Fire TV, Google TV, and Roku, and it can also be accessed on web browsers, Windows PCs, Apple iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, and Google Chromecast.

The service curates all of its own channels and decides what’s playing when, so you can’t choose which episodes to watch like you can on typical streaming services. But you can drop in at any time to tune into what the various channels are playing, similar to cable TV channels. The ad-supported service is free.