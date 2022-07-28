‘The Talk’ Co-Host Natalie Morales-Rhodes Joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

Natalie Morales-Rhodes, who is a current co-host on CBS‘ The Talk, has revealed that she will have a recurring role on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

On Tuesday, July 26, Morales-Rhodes broke the news to her fellow co-hosts, saying, “I have some exciting news to share! Starting next month, I have a little role — well, it’s a recurring role — on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless.”

The former NBC News anchor will play investigative reporter Talia Morgan. “I’m investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters,” Morales-Rhodes explained. “You know, she’s the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

No one better suited to uncover the truth! 🔎🎥 We can’t wait to see @nmoralestv on @YandR_CBS serving up some drama #YR pic.twitter.com/5Ztaep9Mow — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 26, 2022

Morales-Rhodes said she is having “so much fun” filming the show and working with the likes of Melody Thomas Scott and Michelle Stafford. “These ladies are incredible,” she stated. However, there is one thing she is still hoping to accomplish. She revealed that hasn’t yet had the opportunity to “do one of those soap opera slaps.”

The first episode of The Young and the Restless featuring Morales-Rhodes will premiere on Wednesday, August 17. It won’t be her first on-screen acting role, as she has previously appeared as herself in shows such as This Is Us and Nashville, as well as the movies Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2, and the Sharknado film franchise.

