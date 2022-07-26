Usher to Executive Produce New Orleans Jazz Series ‘Storyville’

Multi-time Grammy-winning singer Usher is set to executive produce Storyville, a New Orleans-set series about the birth of the Jazz Age.

According to Variety, the series comes from creators and showrunners Bill Macdonald (Rome) and Walt Becker (Wild Hogs) and is currently in development at Starlings Television. It marks the first television drama to be produced by Usher, whose TV credits include being a coach on NBC’s The Voice and guest appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“Storyville is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,” Usher said of the series (via Variety), which follows the struggles of five brothel madams as they fight to control the red light district.

In addition to Usher, fellow executive producers on the series include Starlings TV President Chris Philip and CEO Karine Martin. Creators Becker and Macdonald also serve as exec producers.

“Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” said Philip. “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

Starlings Television is behind the thriller-drama Departure, which airs on Peacock, the young adult sci-fi series Pandora, which airs on The CW, and the currently in-development Sherlock’s Daughter, from James Duff (The Closer), and Shadowland, from Jacqui Barcos. Storyville is currently being shopped to broadcasters.

Storyville, TBA