‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Shared Hosting News

Following the report that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties for Season 39 of Jeopardy!, fans of the long-running game show have shared their opinions on the matter.

While there is no official confirmation as of yet, TV Line reported on Monday, July 25, that Jennings and Bialik will remain as alternating co-hosts going forward. The pair has helmed the show since producer Mike Richards stepped down from the position in August 2021 amid backlash over past comments Richards had made on a podcast.

Jeopardy! producers have been on the search for a permanent host since the show’s long-serving host Alex Trebek died in late 2020. Following Trebek’s passing, the series continued with a rotating line-up of guest hosts, including Jennings and Bialik.

In a recent TV Insider poll, Jennings was the overwhelming favorite to host alone among people who voted.

Fan reaction to the latest news has been varied, with some happy to see the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T and Call Me Kat star continue to share duties, while others were hoping for one permanent host.

“The two current @Jeopardy hosts are very fun, we enjoy them. They’re both great! So why not keep them!” tweeted one viewer. “Ken Jennings is super laid-back and kind of born for the job, but Mayim is super charming, quirky-smart, and stylish!”

“I’m actually really pleased to hear that Mayim and Ken will continue to both be the hosts of JEOPARDY! for the upcoming season,” added another fan. “They’re both excellent in the role and it would sadden me to have to choose. (For the record, though, I’d choose Bialik if it came down to it.)”

“Just give us what we want: Ken Jennings permanently,” wrote another viewer, echoing the thoughts of a recent TV Insider poll, which saw 82% of voters say they want Jennings as the show’s permanent host. Just 6% said they wanted Bialik as the solo host, while only 5% liked the idea of alternating hosts.

“I’m fine with Blossom hosting the primetime spinoffs, but there’s no need for her to split hosting duties with Ken Jennings on the nightly, syndicated #Jeopardy show. What is stupid?” added another commenter.

Check out more fan reaction below.

I’m glad they’re keeping Ken Jennings. Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will both host ‘Jeopardy!’: reports https://t.co/7UKSWQF4oe via @nypost — Charmaine Pulgados (@luckeecharms) July 26, 2022

This #Jeopardy thing goes one of three ways: 1) Mayim is ‘the’ host, Ken the designated sub for when she’s away 2) Ken hosts daytime, Mayim hosts primetime 3) they continue the current split 1:1 — Nando (@Nandosagi1) July 26, 2022

Mayim Bialik is a better Jeopardy host than Ken Jennings and I won’t hear otherwise. — Spencer McGinnis (@ginnis_mc) July 26, 2022

@Jeopardy this is stupid, no one wants Mayim as the host, Ken is more accustomed to the game & has history on the show that Mayim could never have bad move guys. https://t.co/lGILgUiIkC — Rene Tarantino (@bigrendawg313) July 26, 2022

@Jeopardy no disrespect to Mayim Bialik, but Ken Jennings is the heir apparent. — Deadeyedan (@Dedeyedan) July 26, 2022

I think if Buzzy got it I would probably be watching more often myself. I know it’s like a controversial Jeopardy! opinion to have but I prefer Mayim to Ken. People hate on her for every little thing. — olive. 🫒 (@msoliviadejonge) July 26, 2022

Just finished watching tonight’s Jeopardy. And I have to say;

Ken Jennings is terrific at hosting the show. His personality, quick mind and pacing are perfect. They should just give him the job already. Mayim is a great backup and stand in for special shows, but Ken’s the one. — Larry Hoffman 🇨🇦 (@DLarryHoffman) July 26, 2022

It doesn’t feel like a surprise that Ken Jennings & Mayim Biaylik will be sharing the podium permanently for Jeopardy!! Filling in Alex Trebek’s shadow has been more of a question than the answer is!! Congats to you Ken, the student to Trebek, has now became the Sensei today!! — Michael Kerner (@MichaelKerner20) July 26, 2022

