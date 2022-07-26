‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Shared Hosting News

Following the report that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties for Season 39 of Jeopardy!, fans of the long-running game show have shared their opinions on the matter.

While there is no official confirmation as of yet, TV Line reported on Monday, July 25, that Jennings and Bialik will remain as alternating co-hosts going forward. The pair has helmed the show since producer Mike Richards stepped down from the position in August 2021 amid backlash over past comments Richards had made on a podcast.

Jeopardy! producers have been on the search for a permanent host since the show’s long-serving host Alex Trebek died in late 2020. Following Trebek’s passing, the series continued with a rotating line-up of guest hosts, including Jennings and Bialik.

In a recent TV Insider poll, Jennings was the overwhelming favorite to host alone among people who voted.

Fan reaction to the latest news has been varied, with some happy to see the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T and Call Me Kat star continue to share duties, while others were hoping for one permanent host.

“The two current @Jeopardy hosts are very fun, we enjoy them. They’re both great! So why not keep them!” tweeted one viewer. “Ken Jennings is super laid-back and kind of born for the job, but Mayim is super charming, quirky-smart, and stylish!”

“I’m actually really pleased to hear that Mayim and Ken will continue to both be the hosts of JEOPARDY! for the upcoming season,” added another fan. “They’re both excellent in the role and it would sadden me to have to choose. (For the record, though, I’d choose Bialik if it came down to it.)”

“Just give us what we want: Ken Jennings permanently,” wrote another viewer, echoing the thoughts of a recent TV Insider poll, which saw 82% of voters say they want Jennings as the show’s permanent host. Just 6% said they wanted Bialik as the solo host, while only 5% liked the idea of alternating hosts.

“I’m fine with Blossom hosting the primetime spinoffs, but there’s no need for her to split hosting duties with Ken Jennings on the nightly, syndicated #Jeopardy show. What is stupid?” added another commenter.

