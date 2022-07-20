FX is gearing up for one heck of a match as the network unveiled a first look at Welcome to Wrexham, an original documentary series featuring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

As the song played alongside the trailer teases, you “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” with this underdog tale. The docuseries follows McElhenney and Reynolds as they travel to Wrexham, Wales, a town where football is not life and death, it’s more important than that.

Set to premiere Wednesday, August 24, Welcome to Wrexham sees the celebrities navigate the challenges that come along with running the third oldest professional football club in the world, which has little success for decades. The show tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in north Wales, UK, as the Hollywood stars take ownership of the historic but struggling football club.

In 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney teamed up to purchase the 5th-tier Red Dragons in hopes of turning the club into an underdog story that the whole world could root for. The only catch is that neither Reynolds nor McElhenney have experience in football or working together.

Ranging from Hollywood to Wales, the docuseries follows the men who undergo a crash course in football club ownership and the tightly-tied fates of the team and town who are counting on them to bring some hope and change to the community.

Get an inspiring first look at the action in the trailer, below, and don’t miss Welcome to Wrexham when it debuts on FX this August.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Welcome to Wrexham, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 24, FX (streaming on Hulu)