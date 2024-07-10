FX Premiere Dates: ‘The Old Man’ Season 2, ‘American Sports Story’ & More (PHOTOS)

FX‘s lineup for the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall is shaping up quite nicely.

As part of the 2024 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, the cable network set its series premiere and return days for The Old Man, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, and more. Plus, it released photos and a teaser.

Scroll down for a roundup.

The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly

The latest documentary film premieres on Friday, August 23 at 10/9c on FX. Terror took hold of an Alaska Airlines flight last year after a man was accused of trying to crash the plane mid-flight and kill 83 people onboard. The accused was a professional pilot, Joseph Emerson, under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms after fearing mental health treatment would derail his career. The New York Times explores Joseph Emerson’s story and follows a growing movement calling for reform of the FAA’s strict rules around pilot mental health, which they claim leaves the public at risk.

English Teacher

This new comedy premieres on Monday, September 2 at 10/9c on FX, with the first two of eight episodes. Creator Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as Austin high school teacher Evan Marquez who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. As much as he wants to be a principled person, that also leads to trouble for him. Also working at the school are fellow teachers and friends Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig), the eager and optimistic history teacher who tends to see the best in people even when she probably shouldn’t, and Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton), the PE teacher who can seem gruff and abrasive but possesses a knowledge of human nature that is valuable to Evan.

Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni) just wants peace and the path of least resistance. While that’s not the path Evan’s willing to take, Grant respects the teacher’s passion despite the difficulties it causes him. Guidance Counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher) sees himself as an entrepreneur and while he enjoys hanging out with the other teachers, he doesn’t want to be at school.

And Evan’s ex-boyfriend Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) used to be a teacher at the school and keeps drawing him back into a pseudo-relationship. When Grant informs Evan that he is being placed under investigation for a long-dormant incident where he and Malcolm kissed in front of students, Evan suddenly feels that he’s under a microscope and is being targeted for his sexuality. Evan is left with one rule to abide by: no relationships with faculty… so of course that’s when he meets the charming new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman), who seems to be interested in him.

The Old Man Season 2

The Jeff Bridges-led series, based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel, returns on Thursday, September 12 at 10/9c on FX, with the first two of eight episodes.

In Season 2, former CIA agent Dan Chase (Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date — recovering Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. She’s faced with an identity crisis with dire implications with all three men claiming she’s their daughter.

Hamzard must make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully, and his sister and trusted advisor, Khadija (Jacqueline Antaramian), worries about the path he’s taking and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), drawn into a new world by Chase, makes surprising moves. Meanwhile, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

The first installment in this limited series franchise premieres on Tuesday, September 17 at 10/9c on FX with the first two of 10 episodes. It is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery and charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera) as well as explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture. The cast also includes Jaylen Barron (Shayanna Jenkins), Lindsay Mendez (Tanya Singleton), Ean Castellanos (DJ Hernandez), Tammy Blanchard (Terri Hernandez), Tony Yazbeck (Urban Meyer), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Tim Tebow), Thomas Sadoski (Brian Murphy), Jake Cannavale (Chris), and Norbert Leo Butz (Bill Belichick).

Social Studies

This new docuseries from filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield premieres on Friday, September 27 at 10/9c on FX with the first two of five episodes. Filming in Los Angeles over a school year, the docuseries delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media. The social experiment features a diverse group of LA teens who open up their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood. They battle bullying, grapple with beauty standards, cope with racism, explore sexuality, navigate the pressures of constant comparison, and make life-altering decisions, and their compelling and relatable experiences show the challenges of growing up in the digital age.