‘Gen V’: See the Cast of ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Unveil Title (VIDEO)

The Boys may be over until Season 4, but the show’s upcoming spinoff is currently in production and finally has a title: Gen V.

In anticipation of the new Prime Video series’ arrival, the cast is also hinting at what fans can expect when the college-based spinoff debuts. Set at America’s only university for young-adult superheroes, Gen V is described as an irreverent R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes.

The school run by Vought International sees the students put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Gen V is part college show, part Hunger Games with every bit of heart, satire, and raunch fans have come to love in The Boys.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Starring Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, Gen V is gearing up to be one epic adventure. As Perdomo teases in the video message above, Gen V is “f**ked up. You’re gonna love it.”

From showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, they executive produce the project alongside The Boys‘ showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Meanwhile, Brant Engelstein is attached as a co-executive producer.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film, Gen V is sure to blow minds when it arrives on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more first looks as the show’s premiere approaches.

Gen V, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video