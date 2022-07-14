It was recently revealed on 90 Day Fiancé that Emily had bought herself an engagement ring in case Kobe didn’t get her a new one, and now, she’s the one in for a surprise in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the July 17 episode.

Kobe’s friend Temperature seems to take it upon himself to clue Emily in on what to expect when she gets married in the clip. “I’m not married yet, but what I know, we African men, we need a whole lot of respect from our ladies,” he says, and she insists, “I give him respect.”

But Temperature doesn’t think so and then drops a bombshell on Emily and her family: “You know he’s from a royal family, right? … And you know if Kobe is supposed to be the heir apparent, he would need to sit in Cameroon and govern his people? And you would need to stay there with him.” However, Kobe sort of corrects his friend, explaining, “I’m not … My dad is from a royal family.”

Emily is understandably confused, wondering, “Do we have a castle in Cameroon? What is going on?” Then, Kobe explains: “There’s 200 and something tribes and all those tribes have like chiefdoms, they have chiefs. Those people are all from a royal family.” But he doesn’t see himself being a chief one day, saying he’s “far away from that.”

Emily thought she knew Kobe “pretty well” until this news. “I’m like, that’s a big thing. Why wouldn’t you tell me? I would’ve told you in the two years that we’ve been talking every day forever,” she points out.

Watch the clip above for more from the couple, Temperature, and Emily’s family about that and what’s expected of her after the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC