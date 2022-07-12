Kevin Bacon to Host New Game Show from ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’ Duo

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? duo Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe are cooking up a new game show, Lucky 13, with Kevin Bacon on board to executive produce and host.

According to Variety, Lucky 13 is billed as a 60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format with the simplicity of Millionaire and designed for broadcast in primetime or access prime. Woolfe and Rosencrantz, best known for commissioning Millionaire in the U.K. and launching it into a global phenomenon, will exec produce the series under their unscripted label Studio 1.

The show does not yet have an official home, but Studio 1 is currently in talks with broadcast networks in the U.K., U.S., Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia, and Asia. Bacon is expected to host in some international English-speaking markets.

Best known for his roles in classic films such as Footloose, Apollo 13, and A Few Good Men, Bacon currently stars in and produces the Showtime crime series City on a Hill. In 2020, he co-hosted the one-hour concert special Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change on CBS. His other credits include Fox’s The Following and Amazon’s I Love Dick. He will next be seen in the horror movies They/Them and The Toxic Avenger.

“We’re delighted to partner with Kevin on the creation of Lucky 13, a quiz show full of suspense and drama,” said Woolfe (via Variety). “It’s hard to believe that it’s 24 years since we launched Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again.

“Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to Lucky 13 that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats,” he continued. “It’s perfect for adaptation across markets and languages and we can’t wait to launch Lucky 13 around the world.”

Bacon added, “I played the game and I was hooked. It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!”

