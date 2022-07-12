Busi Lurayi, Star of Netflix’s ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Dies at 36

The South African actress Busi Lurayi, who played Tumi in the three-part Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas, has died. She was 36.

Lurayi’s passing was confirmed by her family, whose statement was shared by the actress’ talent agency, Eye Media Artists. According to the statement, Lurayi “passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday (July 10) by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

“We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available,” the statement continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EYE MEDIA ARTISTS (@eyemediaartists)

In 2020, Lurayi starred as the disruptive Tumi in Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, which was made in South Africa. Throughout the series, Lurayi’s character messes up the plans for her sister’s (Thando Thabe) picture-perfect wedding before trying to make things right. She reprised the role in 2021 for the show’s second season, How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Prior to her work with Netflix, Lurayi starred in the second season of the British drama series Wild at Heart, about a family who relocates from the U.K. to South Africa. She also had small roles on NBC’s medical drama ER and the South African sitcoms City Ses’la and Ses’ Top La.

“An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry,” said Netflix South Africa in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas.”

An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/eUdcpqtTfG — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 11, 2022

How to Ruin Christmas, Streaming, Netflix