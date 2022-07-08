Wimbledon Finals 2022: Rybakina vs. Jabeur & Djokovic vs. Kyrgios on ESPN

After nearly at fortnight of tennis at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the 2022 Wimbledon singles championship matches are set for Saturday and Sunday, July 9 & 10.

On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan faces Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Both players are making their first appearances in a Grand Slam final. Rybakina advanced by defeating Simona Halep on Thursday, while Jabeur got past Tatjana Maria in the semifinals.

World No. 23 Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a major final. No. 2-ranked Jabeur will try to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The men’s final has Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, ranked ATP No. 40, vs. defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios reached the final after Spain’s Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from his semifinal match due to injury.

Serbia’s Djokovic, a six-time winner at the tournament, defeated Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Friday to advance. The world No. 3 Djokovic is attempting to win his 21st career Grand Slam and move ahead of Roger Federer for No. 2 all-time in the Open Era.

Both championship matches air live on ESPN, with same-day encores of both matches on ABC at 3/2c.

Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final, Saturday, July 9, 9a/8a c, ESPN

Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Sunday, July 10, 9a/8a c, ESPN