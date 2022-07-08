Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Star Was 99

Larry Storch, who was best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in the two seasons of 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died at the age of 99.

A statement announcing his passing was posted on his Facebook page on July 8, reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”

For his work on F Troop, Storch was nominated for an Emmy in 1967 for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series. With nearly 250 credits to his name, his TV roles also include guest spots on Days of Our Lives, Married… with Children, Knight Rider. He also appeared in multiple episodes of Fantasy Island (the 1970s version), CHiPs, The Love Boat, The Ghost Busters, and Out of the Inkwell.

Storch also voiced characters on Garfield and Friends, Foofur, the ’70s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Brady Kids, and Groovie Goolies.