‘Black Bird’ on Apple, Peacock’s ‘Trigger Point,’ ‘Boys’ Finale, TCM Remembers Roswell, ‘Mankind’ to Mars

Taron Egerton (Rocketman) stars in Apple’s intense prison drama Black Bird. Peacock keeps you on the edge of the seat in the British bomb-squad thriller Trigger Point. Prime Video’s The Boys reaches its explosive Season 3 finale. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the fabled Roswell crash with a lineup of alien-invasion movies. Apple’s For All Mankind gets even closer to Mars.

Apple TV+

Black Bird

Series Premiere

When Chicago con man Jimmy Keene (Rocketman’s Taron Egerton) realizes he can’t charm his way out of a 10-year prison sentence, he accepts an assignment that could get him out of jail free. Dennis Lehane adapts Keene’s memoir, depicting how Keene enters a maximum security prison for the criminally insane to get inside the head of suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hausen, oozing pathos and suppressed menace) and elicit a confession. Recommended for fans of Mindhunter. Added bonus: one of Ray Liotta’s final performances, poignant as Jimmy’s ailing ex-con father. The first two episodes will be followed by four weekly installments. Expect to be hooked.

Trigger Point

Series Premiere

From the company that gave us British nail-biters like Bodyguard and Line of Duty comes a suspenseful six-part thriller that is full of literal ticking-clock tension. Duty’s Vicky McClure stars as bomb-squad professional Lana Washington, who with partner Joel Nutkins (Hustle’s Adrian Lester) discovers a terror network using sadistically deceptive methods to blow things up in and around London. Yes, there will be cliffhangers, making this a riveting midsummer binge.

Amazon Studios

The Boys

Season Finale

After last week’s blockbuster reveal, the stakes feel even higher as the Boys prepare to take on Vought and Homelander (Antony Starr) for a final stand. Which of course won’t be the last word, since the hit anti-superhero action series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Earth vs. the Flying Saucers

8/7c

On this date in 1947, news began to spread that a “flying disc” had been recovered at the Roswell (N.M.) Army Air Field, spurring decades of controversy and speculation over the existence of UFOs. To mark the 75th anniversary, Turner Classic Movies turns over prime time to some fan favorite sci-fi films about alien invasion, starting with the 1956 thriller (starring Hugh Beaumont, better known as Beaver’s dad) that features special effects from innovative wizard Ray Harryhausen. Followed by two remakes of 1950s classics: John Carpenter’s terrifying 1982 version of The Thing (9:45/8:45c) and Philip Kaufman’s eerie 1978 remake of the iconic Invasion of the Body Snatchers (11:45/10:45c).

Apple TV+

For All Mankind

For more reality-based space adventure, the excellent alt-history drama about the space race picks up from last week’s harrowing calamity to reveal the fallout within the commercial Helios corporation and also at NASA, where the Americans once again wonder if the Russians they helped rescue can be trusted. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mars as multiple vessels approach the “seven minutes of terror” that represent the harrowing entry and descent into the Red Planet’s atmosphere. Who will land first?

Inside Friday TV:

On the Stream: