‘Better Call Saul’ Recasts Character Ahead of Final Episodes

Better Call Saul is recasting one of its key characters as the AMC drama heads its final batch of episodes beginning Monday, July 11.

In a new teaser for the remaining Season 6 installments, a flashforward sequence replaces Season 5 cast member Don Harvey with a new actor in the role of Jeff. This character was first introduced in the Season 4 premiere as a cab driver during a flashforward.

When Jeff gives Gene, a.k.a. Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) a ride following a hospital run, Jimmy spots Albuquerque car decor and he realizes the driver might recognize him as Saul Goodman, which could spell trouble for him as he evades the law. In the Season 5 premiere, Harvey’s character finds Gene at the mall where he works at Cinnabon and confronts him.

Jeff knows “Gene” is Saul Goodman, and that’s the final reveal fans got from Jimmy’s flashforward timeline since the show’s avoided that story in Season 6 thus far. But this new teaser offers a glimpse at those past scenes, now with a different actor filling the role of Jeff, hinting that we’re about to see more from the black-and-white timeline that takes place after the events of Breaking Bad.

This casting shift may seem last minute to fans, but in actuality, Season 6 of Better Call Saul wrapped filming months ago. Harvey, who recently starred in HBO‘s We Own This City reportedly didn’t return to Better Caul Saul due to contract obligations.

Catch the teaser with the new actor in the role of Jeff for Season 6, below, and stay tuned for more from the Gene storyline in Better Call Saul‘s final episodes.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Returns Monday, July 11, 9/8c, AMC