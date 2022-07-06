‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+

One of the most thrilling series on TV isn’t going anywhere, which means more demons, more scares, and more questionable sexy scenes from the minds of Robert and Michelle King.

Paramount+ has renewed Evil for Season 4. This news comes after four of the 10 episodes of Season 3 have dropped. The fourth season will also be the series’ third on the streaming service; it moved over from CBS following the first season.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

The psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season 3 picked up with Kristen (Katja Herbers) and the newly ordained David (Mike Colter) dealing with the aftermath of their kiss. (It involved a demon.) Also this season, David’s involved with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Plus, Ben’s (Aasif Mandvi) brain is breaking from their unsolved cases and has turned to his sister for help.

The series also stars Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+