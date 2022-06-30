Star Trek: Strange New Worlds races towards its first season finale with an action-packed (and terrifying!) penultimate episode on Paramount+. Now in their eighth season on Hulu and Peacock, Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, and the rest of the Madagascar crew are back with a new set of A Little Wild adventures. And the producers of 90 Day Fiancé are at it again with Food Network‘s Me or the Menu, as they follow the personal and professional relationships of four couples in the restaurant business.

Channeling classic sci-fi horror, the penultimate episode of the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series sees the U.S.S. Enterprise crew stranded on a barren planet, facing their demons… and a very real, monstrous enemy. With the first-season finale just a week away, and a second season already confirmed, “All Those Who Wander” is sure to have a lot in store for Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One.

The restaurant biz is famously volatile — and the same can apparently be said for the relationships of the couples who work in it. Food Network’s new series from the producers of 90 Day Fiancé tracks four pairs from the Brooklyn, Houston, and Chicago area as they endure the pressures of a financially and emotionally exhausting industry.

In Season 8 of the DreamWorks spinoff series, the young animals of the Central Park Zoo — Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria — head outside of their habitat once again for a series of new adventures. The seven all-new episodes feature a beach cleanup, a big post-hibernation reunion, a Broadway show, and a search for family.

A sequel to 2010’s Blessed and Cursed, this gospel-tinged drama stars musical artist Deitrick Haddon, who also wrote and directed the movie. It picks up with Haddon’s Dwight Hawkins trying to put his musical dreams back on track after hitting rock bottom. The ALLBLK film also stars Grammy nominee MAJOR, singer Q Parker, comedian Jonathan Slocumb, and more.

