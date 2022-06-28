‘Cobra Kai’ Team’s Netflix Show ‘Obliterated’ Casts Nick Zano & Shelley Hennig

Netflix‘s upcoming series Obliterated, from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, has cast Nick Zano (Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) as its leads.

Obliterated is described as a high-octane action-comedy that follows an elite Special Forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After a booze, drugs, and sex-filled party, the team realizes that a bomb they deactivated was fake. The now-intoxicated crew has to overcome their impairments and personal issues to find the real bomb and save the world.

According to Deadline, Zano will play Chad McKnight, the head of an elite SEAL team. His co-workers love him despite his reputation as a wild guy on and off the job. The nightmare in Vegas will test his commitment to both keeping the good times going and saving the world at the same time.

Hennig, meanwhile, will portray Ava Winters, a CIA lead agent who likes to play by the book while overseeing an elite Special Forces team. However, that book is thrown out of the window when she and the team have to go back to while impaired.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will write the eight-episode series, as well as serve as executive producers alongside Dina Hillier for Counterbalance Entertainment.

Zano is best known for playing Dr. Nathaniel Heywood/Steel in The CW’s Arrowverse, having just wrapped a six-season run on Legends of Tomorrow. His previous roles include Vince in The WB’s sitcom What I Like About You, Pete on the ABC sitcom Happy Endings, P.J. Hillingsbrook on The CW teen drama 90210, and Arthur in the Fox drama Minority Report.

Hennig is most recognized for playing Malia Tate on the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf. Her previous roles include Stephanie Johnson on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and Diana Meade on The CW’s fantasy drama The Secret Circle. Most recently, she appeared in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

