Home makeover, but make it sexy. Netflix‘s How To Build a Sex Room is here to provide the raunchiest home design series you ever did see. Debuting Friday, July 8, host and interior designer Melanie Rose helps couples create a sex room in their homes to satisfy all of their fantasy needs.

“Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish,” Netflix teases of the docuseries. “You’ve seen kitchen renovations, you’ve seen bathroom transformations, but you’ve never seen anything quite like this!”

The trailer shows off the renovated rooms and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into them. Couples give some of the sexy tools a test run (fully clothed, don’t freak out) and gush over the end results of Rose’s work.

See Also Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in 'The Flipping El Moussas' at HGTV Docuseries will track the newlyweds' personal and professional lives as they run their real estate businesses and try to grow their family.

Rose, as she explains in the teaser, got into this steamy line of work when a client asked her if she ever designed a sex room, prompting her to ask herself why she hadn’t. And thus, the kinky hustle was born.

Check out the How To Build a Sex Room trailer, below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“When people hear the word ‘sex rooms,’ they concentrate on the word ‘sex.’ And that connotates dirty, disgusting,” Rose says in the video. “But when I design them, they can be beautiful. And they are places where couples can explore their deepest fantasies.”

With the help of Mike, her general contractor, Rose works to bring the couples’ dream rooms to life. And those rooms feature stripper poles, clawfoot bathtubs with luscious, colorful flowers cascading down from the ceiling, and of course, a stacked collection of sex toys.

How To Build a Sex Room Season 1 will be eight episodes long and is a production of ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment. It’s executive produced by Adam Sher, Jim Berger, Scott Feeley, Corrina Robbins, and Sarah Howell. Check out first-look photos from the series, below.

How To Build a Sex Room, Series Premiere, Friday, July 8, Netflix