‘Workin’ Moms’ Is Ending With Season 7 on Netflix

Comedy Workin’ Moms is coming to an end following its upcoming seventh season as creator, executive producer, and star Catherine Reitman shared the news with fans.

The show which debuted in 2017 is an original program for CBC in Canada and streams on Netflix for viewers in the United States. Workin’ Moms follows a group of mothers and friends dealing with the challenges life has to offer as they try to balance work, family and love lives.

Reitman stars as lead Kate Foster, and she took to social media to address her viewers and inform them that despite the show’s success and her love for it, the time has come to end the story. Currently filming Season 7, Reitman shared the following statement in a release:

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month-old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it,” said Reitman.

“But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show – I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas…”

Season 7 will reportedly pick up where Season 6 left off with the women confronting demons from their past as they look forward to the future. Returning for the final season alongside Reitman are Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, Sarah McVie, Sadie Munroe, Peter Keleghan, Nikki Duval, and Enuka Okuma among others.

