The star power of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Tulsa King on Paramount+ continues to grow.

The streaming service has announced that Dana Delany has joined Sylvester Stallone in the new drama, which premieres November 13 with the first two episodes. She’ll play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Tulsa King follows Stallone’s New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

After the success of launching Sheridan’s 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown with sneak peeks on Paramount Network following episodes of Yellowstone, the same will happen with the first two episodes of Tulsa King, following the November 13 Season 5 premiere and second episode the following week. The rest of the episodes will only be available to stream weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.

Sheridan, who created Tulsa King, executive produces with showrunner and writer Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Delany won two Emmys for her work on China Beach in 1989 and 1992. Her TV credits also include Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives, Hand of God, and The American Guest.

Tulsa King, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount+