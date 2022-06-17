Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth) is in for a not-so-great surprise when he joins Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber) in the Season 1 finale on Epix.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Billy the Kid‘s “The Rampage,” more than one person calls out to Billy after he rides up. “Missed all the fun today,” Jesse tells him. “What kind of fun?” Billy asks.

“We did what Mr. Murphy [Vincent Walsh] wanted us to do,” Jesse explains. “We drove those farmers off their property.” Did they kill any of the farmers? “What do you think?” Jesse asks. “‘Course we did.” Watch the clip above for more to find out what happened and see Billy’s reaction.

In “The Rampage,” it’s the eve of the Lincoln County War. Jesse and the gang are encouraged by Murphy to ramp up their attacks on those farmers, mostly Mexican, who have signed up with Tunstall. But that’s the last straw for Billy, and he decides to change sides.

Billy the Kid‘s eight-episode season has followed the famous American outlaw (also known as William H. Bonney) from his humble Irish roots to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

The series is written and created by Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors). Joining Hirst as executive producers are Donald De Line for De Line Pictures, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Otto Bathurst, and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. Billy the Kid is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Billy the Kid, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, June 19, 9/8c, Epix