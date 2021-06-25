Nathan Fielder’s Comedy ‘The Rehearsal’ Gets a Straight-to-Series Order at HBO

Nathan Fielder is returning to TV with HBO’s new comedy The Rehearsal which has just been given a straight-to-series order.

Along with starring in the series, Fielder, who previously appeared in Comedy Central’s Nathan For You, will write, direct, and executive produces. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is part of an overall deal that Fielder has made with HBO last year.

Fielder has already partnered with HBO on its docuseries How To… With John Wilson on which he serves as an executive producer. The series was renewed for a second season not long after it debuted in 2020.

The Rehearsal is a half-hour comedy set in a world where nothing works out as planned and see Fielder attempt to give people the chance to rehearse for their own lives. At this time, the show hasn’t been defined as scripted or unscripted.

The concept doesn’t sound too far off from Nathan For You, a series that ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2017. In the parody show, Fielder would bring his business savvy to small companies and individuals, coming up with different ways to improve upon their profits and success.

Along with Nathan For You and How To… With John Wilson, Fielder’s other TV credits include Drunk History, The League, Childrens Hospital, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, and the TV movie Tour de Pharmacy. Joining Fielder on The Rehearsal are his managers Christie Smith and Dan McManus who will also executive produce.