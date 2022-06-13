How ‘Peaky Blinders’ Is Honoring Helen McCrory in Final Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.]

Peaky Blinders‘ final season has arrived on Netflix and with it comes an explanation for Polly Gray’s absence as the actress who played her, Helen McCrory, died between the productions of Seasons 5 and 6.

McCrory died in April 2021 after a battle with cancer as her husband, actor Damian Lewis, shared with fans over social media. Her absence left the creative team of Peaky Blinders with quite the decision to make as they wrestled with the idea of having her live offscreen or killing Polly Gray off of the show.

In an interview with EW, creator Steven Knight said, “First of all, issues of plot and story and television programs are insignificant compared to the tragedy that was the death of somebody so brilliant and so fantastic,” but he acknowledges, “It presented us with a situation.”

Polly Gray is the aunt of protagonist Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and is the matriarch of the Peaky Blinders. So her absence would be felt no matter what decision was made, but ultimately, Knight shared, “the idea that Polly’s alive but she’s gone to America or something wasn’t right.”

Instead, the creator decided that killing her off was the more honorable thing to do and the death is revealed early on in the new season. “We wanted to pay tribute to the character and hopefully the actor at the same time, so we wanted that to be part of the show.”

“I think Helen would’ve wanted us to continue with the influence of Polly,” Knight continued. “She is still a very strong influence on Tommy, and therefore the whole thing. Her death is a catalyst for a lot of stuff that happens, all the way up to the end of episode 6.”

See Also Fire Breaks Out on 'Peaky Blinders,' 'Downton Abbey' Set More than 20 fire stations arrived to help put out the blaze. Get the latest updates here.

Along with Knight, Murphy spoke about McCrory’s impact on the series in her role as Polly. “Helen would’ve been in the series if we had shot in 2020, so she’s very much part of the series,” the actor stated. “Her influence is still in there, particularly for Tommy.”

In Season 6, the show opens with Polly’s death but then makes a time jump years into the future where Tommy is still struggling to operate without her. “It’s very much in the story, that absence,” Murphy concluded.

What did you think of the show’s send-off for Polly and tribute to Helen McCrory? Let us know in the comments below, and catch Peaky Blinders on Netflix now.

Peaky Blinders, Streaming now, Netflix