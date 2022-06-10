‘Schmigadoon!’ Renewed for Season 2, Tituss Burgess & Patrick Page Join Cast

Apple TV+ has renewed Schmigadoon! for Season 2. Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, and most of the Season 1 cast will return in the upcoming season, with two more Broadway vets, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age), joining the cast.

A parody of iconic musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship. They discover a magical town where everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s, and they soon discover they can’t leave until they find “true love.” They find that love, and in Schmigadoon! Season 2, Josh and Melissa will find themselves in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit are all set to return. And the season will feature all-new original musical numbers from creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Following its global debut in July 2021, Paul told TV Insider he aimed for the show’s music to feel as emotionally honest as possible, despite being parody.

“To me, it was about making these songs feel as if they really could have existed in a real musical,” Paul said. “Everybody in this town, they are sincerely singing their feelings. And putting too many jokes in the songs is a betrayal of that in a way. The more real they felt, the better the comedy and everything was going to play.”

Each episode parodied a different musical, from Brigadoon and Oklahoma! to Carousel and The Music Man. Numbers from South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and more also got the parody treatment. Schmigadoon!

Season 1 gathered critical acclaim its debut, receiving an AFI Award and a Critics Choice award nomination for Chenoweth.

Schmigadoon! is a production of Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Robert Luketic serves as directer and co-executive producer, with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer as executive producers. Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer, and star Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers.

Schmigadoon!, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+