There’s much more to Mildred Layton (played to the jaw-dropping hilt by Kristin Chenoweth) than her hair, that buttoned-up dress, and the carefully shaped lips since she also has a major ax to grind in AppleTV+’s delightfully musical Schmigadoon! series. She also knows how to sing the heck out of a huge musical number.

On Friday, August 6, the fifth episode dropped and besides Mildred setting her sights on getting Schmigadoon newcomers Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) the boot, she also belts out her biggest number of the series, which clocks in at over 5 minutes with zero edits.

“It was an 18-page song and we did it in one run,” says Chenoweth during our recent zoom interview. “If you don’t think I spent the quarantine watching 90 Day Fiance and saying those words over and over and over, that’s what I did!”

For the August 13 finale, how far is Mildred going to go to get Josh and Melissa out of town and make sure she gets to take on the role of Mayor of Schmigadoon? Chenoweth teases, “I think she would’ve literally poisoned the punch!” The Tony Award-winning actress also made sure to give props to Key and Strong, who provide the central love story of the show. “They’re the hearts of the thing,” she says.

Schmigadoon!, New Episodes, Fridays, AppleTV+