How to Watch the January 6 Hearings on TV

After more than a year of public debate, the House committee’s investigation of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is coming to television in public hearings beginning Thursday, June 9.

Over the past several months, the committee has interviewed numerous eyewitnesses and sifted through thousands of hours of footage and pages of documents that will be focused on in the hearing. This will be the first in a series of proceedings that will air on primetime television throughout June.

So, how can you tune into the event? Below we’re breaking down when and where you can watch the sessions.

When and Where to Watch

The first hearing airs at 8/7c on Thursday, June 9 with the session available on ABC, NBC, CBS, and PBS. Additionally, people can tune in on The New York Times live stream at nytimes.com.

What to Expect

The hearings will cover a timeline of the riot beginning with the 2020 election and extending through the riot and its aftermath on the Capitol in January 2021. Democrats have stated there’s evidence suggesting that former president Donald J. Trump and his allies incited the riot in order to prevent congress from certifying the 2020 election results. The hearing will call witnesses and examine the involvement of far-right groups like the Proud Boys.

When Are the Other Hearings?

Hearing are expected to proceed throughout the month beginning with the next one on Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m./9 a.m. c. The panel has yet to announce additional times and dates, but there will be several more before the trial is over.