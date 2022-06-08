Starz Releases First Trailer for ‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Docuseries (VIDEO)

The upcoming three-part documentary about former socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell will premiere on Starz on Friday, June 24, and the network has revealed the first look at the series.

According to Variety, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? will examine how the Oxford-educated daughter of publishing magnate Robert Maxwell found herself on trial for sex abuse. In 2021, Ghislaine was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on similar charges.

Produced by All3Media in collaboration with Roast Beef Productions, the docuseries features interviews with Ghislaine’s friends, acquaintances, and confidants to reveal the truth behind the heiress’s dark and twisted lifestyle.

“We have grown used to stories of men preying on young women,” the show’s executive producer Dorothy Byrne told Variety. “The story of Ghislaine Maxwell shocks and fascinates because she was a woman who preyed on young women. She used the fact that she was a middle-aged woman with a cut-glass English accent to lure vulnerable young women.”

Byrne (Leaving Neverland) serves as executive producer alongside Mike Lerner (Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer). Erica Gornall (Saudi Women’s Driving School) directs the series, while Katherine Haywood (Starbucks and Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee) produces.

The first episode will drop at midnight on June 24 on the Starz app and on-demand platforms before making its linear debut on Sunday, June 26 at 9 pm ET/PT. The next two episodes will follow weekly.

