‘America’s Got Talent’: Funkanometry Wows Sofia & Simon in First Look (VIDEO)

Season 17 auditions for America’s Got Talent continue Tuesday, June 7, and we have your exclusive first look at the introduction of Funkanometry.

The hip-hop and popping dance duo from Vancouver is made up of Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, two young men who are about to blow everyone’s socks off. In the sneak peek, above, the guys wear matching tie-dye shirts and move around the stage to the beat of the music.



While the audience is clearly taken with them, it’s the reactions of judges Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell that catch our attention. Sofia can’t help but let her jaw drop and Simon’s knowing smile hints at the possibility of good things to come for the dancers.

Funkanometry’s upbeat steps set to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” could be the perfect combo to make them an early favorite in the competition. But don’t let us convince you, check out the exciting routine in the clip, above.

And in case Funkanometry may seem familiar to you, that’s probably because they previously appeared on NBC‘s former competition series World of Dance. Currently, in its 17th season, America’s Got Talent unveils several showstopping auditions in its first round of episodes each season and Funkanometry’s introduction is no exception.

As episodes continue, viewers can look forward to more intriguing auditions, and tune in to the show to see the full audition for Funkanometry airing on June 7. Catch the sneak peek above, and don’t miss their AGT debut on NBC this weekend.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC