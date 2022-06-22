‘Wellington Paranormal’ Co-Creator Previews Season 3 Cases for the Kiwi Cops

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Wellington Paranormal Karen O'Leary and Mike Minogue
Preview
Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd

For Round 3 of Wellington Paranormal, this hilariously spooky mockumentary about a New Zealand police squad tasked with taking down supernatural threats finds Officers O’Leary and Minogue (Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue) facing “some of their most dangerous cases yet,” says co-creator Paul Yates.

Wellington Paranormal Karen O'Leary Season 3

(Credit: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd)

“First, there’s an invisible entity that’s a little bit ‘handsy’ — at least we thought they were hands!”

Future calls include a hairy forest-dwelling beast, a sentient blob of sewage grease, ghosts dressed à la Where’s Waldo? and a meteorite crash.

Roush Review: Laugh Till You Scream in 'Wellington Paranormal'See Also

Roush Review: Laugh Till You Scream in 'Wellington Paranormal'

The CW's supernatural spoof, from the creators of 'What We Do in the Shadows,' follows deadpan New Zealand cops as they investigate humorous horrors.

Per Yates: “Just a normal week on patrol for New Zealand’s favorite paranormal cops.”

Wellington Paranormal, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 22, 9/8c, The CW

Wellington Paranormal - The CW

Wellington Paranormal where to stream

Wellington Paranormal

Karen O'Leary

Mike Minogue