So You Think You Can Dance is in for a shake-up in Season 17.

Matthew Morrison has exited the Fox hit dance competition, Us Weekly reports. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” he said in a statement to the outlet.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” he explained. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Morrison’s replacement will join the other two judges, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa, when the Top 12 perform for America’s vote beginning with the June 15 episode. That new judge will be announced at a later time.

So You Think You Can Dance returned with its 17th season on May 18, nearly three years after the dance competition was last on air. Cat Deeley remains its host, while co-creator Nigel Lythgoe announced in March he would not be back as a judge.

The competition features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breaking. Those who move on to the SYTYCD studio work with world-renowned choreographers and compete weekly in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns.

So You Think You Can Dance is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. Showrunner Rosie Seitchik, Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment serve as executive producers.

So You Think You Can Dance, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox