Britt Baker Talks AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tourney & Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Britt Baker prides herself on being first in All Elite Wrestling. She was the first signed by the company when it launched in 2019. She was part of the first women’s main event on AEW Dynamite and Rampage shows. Not to mention those trailblazing lights out and cage matches against Thunder Rosa.

Baker, also a legit dentist, aims for one more by winning the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Mrs. DMD is set to face Toni Storm on the May 25 episode of Dynamite. Whoever gets their hand raised in victory goes to the finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday. Ahead of a big few days (including a ride on Carpool Karaoke), the good doctor carved out some time for us between bodyslams and teeth cleanings.

How has it been having boyfriend and fellow AEW star Adam Cole on the same traveling schedule for the most part now? Any cons?

Britt Baker: The travel schedule alone is fabulous. Though for actual show day, not much has changed. We don’t really see each other because we are both so busy doing our own things. We are still very much our own individuals, which I love. I think he would probably tell you his biggest con is that our flight home Thursday is at five in the morning, so I can get to the dental office. I don’t think he loves that. Other than that it has been pretty great.

You recently did Bar Rescue together. How was that experience?

Adam was ecstatic that we got to do it. It was really straightforward. You go to the restaurant and tell them exactly what you do and know where the cameras are as they pan to us. The bartenders had no idea we were for the recon. I thought for sure we were dead giveaways. We didn’t even get our menus until 10 minutes sitting there. They had no idea who we are because if they did, they would be kissing our asses. That wasn’t the case.

Any thought of doing a reality show in general? A pro wrestling dentist coupled with another wrestler — writes itself.

There has been interest on more than one occasion. It’s definitely something I’ve warmed up to. At first, I felt I am too busy, and most importantly I always thought my life is way too boring for something like that. To me, being a wrestler and dentist is just my life. If it’s content that can be entertaining for others, I would definitely be open to that.

With all the talent that has come into the fold, what are your thoughts on where things stand with the AEW women’s division today? Is there more work to be done?

I think there is always work to be done in every division and every company around the world. You can’t ever settle. That’s when it gets dangerous. We have so many talented women right now. Everyone has their time. When it’s their time to shine, there is nothing in this world that can dim that light. Sometimes you are at the top and then other times you are a little bit lower when it comes to TV time. That’s everything in life, not just wrestling. I think we are in a great spot right now. There is always room to grow, but we’re going to keep growing.

How do you feel the Owen Hart Foundation tournament is upping the ante?

I think it’s super exciting. You’re seeing these tournament matchups that you wouldn’t get to see otherwise or would take months of the story to build. It has really been a treat for fans to have these matches on free TV. You just had Adam Cole versus Jeff Hardy. How awesome is that? Any time there is something to win like a tournament fans get excited and invested. It’s exciting to find someone to rally behind. I love any kind of tournament.

Thoughts on your opponent Toni Storm and how she decided to bet on herself after WWE? Do you find similarities in her journey?

Toni got to do everything I wanted to do but couldn’t because I was in dental school. She got to travel the world. She got to be a champion in every other country. She lived in Japan. With that being said, I think Toni and I have a very similar mindset in that we know our worth. We will do everything and anything to show that. She can adapt to any wrestling style. She wrestled some of the best in the world and beat them multiple times. I have my work cut out for me. I think this is a match fans are truly excited about.

Another thing pretty exciting is seeing your friend Deonna Purrazzo on AEW TV in the main event. How was it having her there?

It got to the point at the end of the night I was backstage and said, “No, I don’t want you to go. I want you back here next week too!” Deonna really deserves a big stage and a crowd of thousands chanting her name because she is so talented. She has proven herself time and time again as one of the best in the world. Her WWE career didn’t really pan out, but right now she is arguably one of the biggest stars in all of women’s wrestling. That’s pretty cool she was able to do that. In terms of having a match, it’s not up to us. Hopefully sooner or later.

What can you tease about your “Carpool Karaoke” episode? Not bad company with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage.

This was really fun. I had to pinch myself for a second because these are all guys I was a massive fan of watching. The music choices are all across the board. I’m not sure if they all make the cut, but we had a lot of fun with the choices. We actually got out of the car and did a peddle pub tour. I will tell you that pedaling is hard. I was sweating putting all my effort into that thing to go. I was tired, and it was cold. It was filmed in the middle of the winter. It was something else.

Are you a shower singer or a car singer?

I’m more of a car singer. I like to have peace and relaxation in the shower. It’s time for myself. No singing from anyone. In the car, it’s another story. I’m jamming in the car.

What’s on your playlist on the road?

I’m all over the board. I love ’80s rock. Queen, Bon Jovi, Journey. Some Machine Gun Kelly. I have Olivia Rodrigo right now. Old school Eminem. Love it all.

Who in the karaoke car had the best singing voice?

I would say me. The boys were a little rough.

