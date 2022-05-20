‘Glee’ to Return to Streaming on Disney+ & Hulu This Summer

Get ready Gleeks because everyone’s favorite musical comedy series Glee is returning to streaming, this time on Disney+ and Hulu.

The former Fox hit is joining the streamers’ libraries beginning Wednesday, June 1, just in time for a summer binge. The beloved show from co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy will be available for viewing as part of the platforms’ LGBTQIA+ Pride Month celebrations.

The announcement was made in honor of National Streaming Day on May 20, giving fans and potential new viewers the opportunity to prepare for the show’s arrival. Glee originally debuted in 2009 on Fox and ran for six seasons through March 2015 when it wrapped its run.

The show told the story of choir members at the fictional William McKinley High School and featured a talented roster of performers among which included Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Naya Rivera, Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Dianna Agron, and Jayma Mays as well as others.

It’s been a long time for Gleeks to wait for access to the GLAAD Media Award-winning series after it left subscription streaming platforms in December of 2021. Thankfully, the New Directions will be back with all six seasons for fans to enjoy.

The series often featured grand musical numbers featuring covers of popular music. Some memorable numbers included tributes to Brittney Spears, a Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween episode titled, “The Rocky Horror Glee Show,” and so much more. Don’t miss those highlights and more when the series arrives on Disney+ and Hulu this June.

Glee, Streaming, Wednesday, June 1, Disney+ and Hulu