Ron Howard on How Chef José Andrés Is Helping Communities in ‘We Feed People’ (VIDEO)

Some directors make movies about heroes wearing capes; Oscar-winner Ron Howard prefers to make them about heroes in kitchen aprons, as he does with Disney+‘s We Feed People.

The inspiring documentary spotlights celebrity chef José Andrés‘ World Central Kitchen organization, which for 12 years has fed hungry communities impacted by some of the worst disasters the world has ever seen. “[Andrés brings] entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving under pressure,” says Howard, who captured the impassioned chef and his team feeding folks in places like Haiti, Puerto Rico, and even closer to home in New York City during the COVID pandemic.

We Feed People also provides insight into Andrés’ family life and relentless drive (“we see the price of his activism and the risks he’s taking,” Howard says) while showing he doesn’t do it alone. “The film really is a story of volunteerism,” the filmmaker explains. “It just starts with José.”

Watch for more details about the film in our interview with Howard above, and check out the trailer below.

We Feed People, Documentary Premiere, Friday, May 27, Disney+

Learn more about World Central Kitchen over here.