‘Wheel of Fortune’ Doing First Live Tour This Fall

The long-running game show Wheel of Fortune is set to embark on its first-ever live tour, bringing a replica of the iconic prize wheel to fans across North America.

As first reported by Variety, Wheel of Fortune Live! will perform over 60 dates starting on September 8, offering fans a unique opportunity to spin the wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes including $10,000 or trips to Paris and Hawaii, among others. The tour is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, marking a new partnership between Sony and Right Angle.

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” said Suzanne Prete (via Variety), Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television. “We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna.”

Wheel of Fortune launched in 1975 and is one of the longest-running syndicated game shows in U.S. television history. Hosted by Pat Sajak, with Vanna White, the show is currently in its 39th season. The popular series also led to the primetime ABC spinoff Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

“Partnering with Sony to take America’s Game on the road for the first time is an honor for Right Angle,” said Justin Sudds, Right Angle Entertainment’s co-founder. “This game has a fan base that spans generations, and we can’t wait to bring it to theaters across North America, giving fans the chance to live the dream of spinning the Wheel and winning big live on stage!”

The tour kicks off in Owensboro, Kentucky, with pre-sale tickets on sale May 17 at 12 p.m. PT and general sale on May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, including a full list of locations, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Hosts for the tour are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.